"I am torn apart and distressed because I don't know where my kids slept."

These were the words of the mother of 8-year-old sisters from Pretoria who went missing while playing tennis at Meadow Glen Residential Estate tennis court in Moreleta Park on Tuesday afternoon.

An emotional Keneilwe Tsungo told News24 that her daughters went to the tennis court after returning home from school.

"The kids were here yesterday (Tuesday) after school and then they went to the tennis court to play tennis. Then after that they disappeared," Tsungo said.

It's alleged that a man took the girls at around 18:00.

Tsungo was told that the girls were seen leaving the estate in a vehicle "that looked like an Uber".

She explained that they did not have any family nearby and were confused about who may have taken the girls.

At the time of their disappearance, Naledi Tsungo was wearing a blue denim shorts and a white T-shirt while Anesu Ngwane was wearing grey shorts and a green sweater.

Tsungo said the estate had tight security.

"I don't know who took them, why and what was the arrangement," she said.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said the police searched all night for the young girls.

"We are still searching for the kids. The police have been searching for the kids since last night at 22:00 and they are still on the road now searching for them," Makhubele said.

He said a case of kidnapping was opened and leads were being followed.

Anyone who has further information can contact the police.

