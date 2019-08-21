'I have decided to walk away'- suspended Cape Town transport head Melissa Whitehead resigns after disciplinary hearing

Suspended City of Cape Town transport executive director Melissa Whitehead has resigned after being found guilty on two charges at a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

"Today the chairperson of a disciplinary hearing, that lasted for more than a year, exonerated me on any allegation of corruption or financial misconduct," said Whitehead in a statement.

"Furthermore, my professional integrity remains intact. I was, however, shocked to be found guilty on two charges."

The City confirmed her resignation with immediate effect and said she was facing another disciplinary hearing that related to a tender for electric buses.

It would now proceed to declare a vacancy for her position to the Council.

Whitehead was suspended last January.