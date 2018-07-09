 

'I have no intention to live a life of a fugitive' - Duduzane Zuma

2018-07-09 16:11

Jeanette Chabalala

Duduzane Zuma leaves the courtroom after his brief appearance. (Kyle Cowan/News24)

Maintaining his innocence, corruption-accused Duduzane Zuma – son of former president Jacob Zuma – says that he is "fully aware" of what he might face.

Zuma, who appeared in court in connection with the corruption allegations on Monday, maintained his innocence in an affidavit prepared in Dubai, which was dated July 5, 2018.

In it, he said that he had been in Dubai on business and lived there with his family since February 2018.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma in court for corruption

"I deny that I am guilty of any criminal acts in relation to these averments and I am returning to South Africa fully aware of the fact that I am facing, not only the charges of culpable homicide but potentially other charges some of which may well be serious in nature," reads his affidavit.

"I am confident, not only of my innocence, but also of the fact that it would be in the interest of justice to be released on bail pending the outcome of any charges as might be brought.

"It is necessary for me to travel internationally for my business and I place on record that I shall always return to South Africa when necessary as I have done now to face any criminal proceedings against me."

No attempt to evade trial

Zuma also mentioned that it was not in the interest of justice that his passport be handed over to the investigating officer or taken away from him.

However, he was instructed to hand over his passport to the investigating officer. If he needs to travel, he has to seek permission first.

"My wife and I normally travel together as a family and she would have returned with me but deemed it advisable for her not to travel during her pregnancy as she is substantially pregnant," he said in his affidavit.

READ: Duduzane Zuma in shackles at first court appearance

He added that there was no likelihood that he would attempt to evade his trial.

"I have no intention to live a life of a fugitive," he said.

On Monday, Zuma was shackled and smiled nervously when he briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

He has been charged with corruption, alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption. The charges stem from allegations that Ajay Gupta made a R600m offer to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in his presence in 2015.

Culpable homicide charges

Gupta allegedly offered Jonas the position of finance minister at the family's Saxonwold compound. Jonas claimed he refused the offer.

The State alleges that Zuma was a party to the crime because he was present.

However, his appearance was over almost as soon as it started and Magistrate Jeremy Jansen van Vuuren released him on R100 000 bail.

Zuma is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the separate culpable homicide charges against him.

The charges relate to the death of Phumzile Dube, who had been travelling home in a taxi in 2014, after Zuma lost control of his Porsche sports car on a rainy and soaked M1 near the Grayston Road off-ramp.

Another passenger, Jeanette Mashaba, died a few days after the crash – and her death was originally ruled as one of natural causes.

