'I have nothing to say to those nurses' - woman left to give birth outside Mamelodi clinic

Elina Maseko has no words for the nurses who allegedly refused her care, leading to her giving birth to her baby at the gates of Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, Tshwane, on Sunday last week.



"I have nothing to say to those nurses after what they did to me. I just hope they lose their jobs," she told the media at her home in Mamelodi.

Maseko further indicated that she wanted compensation for her ordeal.

This comes after the South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) Buang Jones paid her a visit on Monday, shortly after he had conducted an oversight visit to the clinic.

Stanza Bopape Clinic faces many challenges, with only eight beds in its maternity unit.

"There is sufficient land adjacent to the clinic. There is a need to expand the maternity ward as they only have eight beds; two delivery, two antenatal and four postnatal beds, with only two midwives on duty,” Jones said.

The 45-year-old mother of the newborn said she knew she was scheduled to give birth at a nearby hospital, but circumstances forced her to stop at the clinic for help.



'I try to forget this ordeal, but it haunts me'

"I knew I was supposed to give birth at the hospital, but the car I was traveling in broke down. I then thought it was better to stop at the clinic," Maseko said.

"When I got there, they said I cannot give birth here and chased me out," she told the media as she recounted her ordeal.

Things took a turn for the worse when Maseko approached the gate and realised her water had broken.

"My water broke and I found myself giving birth outside the gate. My niece wrapped her jacket around me and I gave birth," she explained.

It was at that moment the nurses began to recognise that this "was a serious matter", Maseko said

"They then brought the wheelchair and began to assist us," she said.

"I try to forget this ordeal, but it haunts me."

Jones informed Maseko that the SAHRC would now be taking over her case with the Department of Health.

'The system will collapse if nothing is done'

"We will take up your case with the health department and try and secure appropriate redress on your behalf," he assured her.

Jones further indicated that the SAHRC would return to Maseko’s home on Saturday to report back to the family.

Maseko said, although she had been in contact with the Tshwane district Department of Health, she had yet to hear from MEC Bandile Masuku.

"There is no doctor at this facility and there are many challenges. We will send a formal correspondence to the Department of Health to look into this matter, not just the incident, but the health facility as a whole," Jones said.

"Claims against the department are sitting at R11bn. The system will collapse if nothing is done."

Masuku's spokesperson Kwara Kekana told News24 on Monday that the MEC had visited the clinic on Thursday last week and that the matter was under investigation.