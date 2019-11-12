 

'I hereby repent' - Angus Buchan cancels 'Jewish and Afrikaans nations' meeting

2019-11-12 15:26

Canny Maphanga

Angus Buchan is seen on stage. (Deon Raath, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Angus Buchan is seen on stage. (Deon Raath, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Evangelist pastor Angus Buchan has cancelled his planned meeting with an emphasis on the so-called "Jewish and Afrikaans nations" after he was met with an angry backlash over his statement that only these groups shared a "covenant" with God.

"Being a farmer myself and experiencing one of the worst droughts in sub-Saharan Africa and the damage it caused has broken me. My sole intention was to alleviate their suffering.

"My utterances are truly regrettable I am sorry, I am asking for forgiveness and I hereby repent," Buchan told the media at a briefing in Centurion on Tuesday afternoon.

The Christian Leaders Forum, together with Buchan, briefed the media following an extensive meeting regarding the evangelist pastor's statement.

"We have been behind the scenes questioning, seeking answers for two hours from Angus. We were able to come up with a solution and to hear from him," Reverend Chris Mathebula said.

Buchan apologised once again to the country and denounced any idea of a "special nation".

Buchan made headlines last week for his remarks, captured in an audio recording, that only Jewish and Afrikaans people shared a covenant with God, News24 reported.

READ MORE | Angus Buchan apologises for saying only 'Jewish and Afrikaans people' have 'covenant with God'

The audio clip was shared by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on his Twitter page of Buchan convening a prayer meeting called "Staan op vir Jesus" (stand up for Jesus).


The meeting was planned to take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria in February 2020.

Buchan said that the "emphasis" of this particular meeting would be "on the Afrikaner nation".

Buchan further stated:

"Everybody is welcome as always to our meetings but this time the emphasis will be on the Afrikaner nation, we are going to call out to God remembering that only two nations in the world have ever been in covenant with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. They are the Jewish people and the Afrikaans people, that is fact.

"We are going to call a meeting in Pretoria, booked a stadium on the 1st of February 2020. You really need to start praying towards that now, we don’t have much time, we are praying for a change. God will use that meeting to bring the sacredness of the bible and its principles back to South Africa, where people will understand that the word of God is literal from Genesis to Revelations, it is not a general guideline and all the principles in the bible must be adhered to if this country is going to prosper and it is going to prosper because we are going to repent as a nation.

"We will be inviting all the heads of state, they will be there. We are believing for God to intervene, please send this message out everywhere."

Buchan has since cancelled the prayer meeting.

The evangelist pastor left the media briefing quickly, without taking any questions from the media.

Read more on:    angus buchan  |  religion
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Public servants call for urgent talks on wage cuts

2019-11-12 14:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | ICYMI: The Cape Town Springbok trophy tour... done in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:20 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Dunoon 16:19 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner in Monday's draw 2019-11-11 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 