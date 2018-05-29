 

'I honestly just wanted to die': Jason Rohde on finding his wife’s hanging body

2018-05-29 16:24

Jenna Etheridge

(YouTube screen grab)

(YouTube screen grab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH LIVE: Jason Rohde's second day on the stand

2018-05-29 10:02

Murder-accused Jason Rohde continued testifying in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. The former property mogul is on trial for allegedly killing his wife, Susan, at the Spier wine estate. Watch.WATCH

The discovery of Susan Rohde's body hanging from a bathroom door in 2016 "finished" her husband Jason Rohde and he did not want to live, he testified on Tuesday.

Rohde took the Western Cape High Court through his memory of calling handyman Desmond Daniels to unlock the door of the bathroom of his Spier Hotel suite, and how his wife was found hanging from a hook behind it.

Despite resuscitation efforts by himself, a colleague and later, paramedics, she was eventually declared dead.

Rohde recalled being taken to an ambulance and given oxygen.

"It felt like my world had come to an end. I couldn't breathe. I could hardly walk. I was just… finished," he told his lawyer Graham van der Spuy.

READ: 'Not in a million years did I believe Susan would commit suicide'

He said he sat in an adjacent hotel room shortly after that as relatives, hotel staff, colleagues and police milled around.

"I was sitting in this chair. I honestly just wanted to die."

He thought of his three daughters and believed his affair had caused their mother "to go to this length".

"And ultimately, there can only be one person to blame for that. And that's me."

Rohde, who has been charged with his wife's murder, was the first defence witness in his trial.

Although her death was thought to be a suicide, Rohde was later charged with her murder and accused of staging her suicide.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

'I thought she was still alive'

The court heard how he had wedged himself through a small gap between the door and wall to rush to his wife's hanging body.

He said she was crouched and her feet were on the ground.

With the door held up by a clerk in the courtroom, he demonstrated how he grabbed her body and held her up by his arms.

He screamed for Daniels to assist him.

"I just remember, I couldn't believe how heavy she was to pick up under my arms. It felt like a ton. It was very, very heavy."

He weighed around 84kg at the time, while his wife was around 52kg.

The knot was tight around her neck, he said, and Daniels wiggled the cord until it came off.

ALSO READ: Jason Rohde told his wife he was done with their marriage hours before she was found dead

Once she was on the floor, he immediately started with chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, procedures he had only seen in movies.

"I thought she was still alive because there was a lot of spit coming out of her mouth. She was still warm. As warm as I was."

'Why do I need to a lawyer?'

Van der Spuy took Rohde through the three statements that Daniels made about the incident.

Rohde said Daniels had not opened the door but "unlocked it". He said it was not true that Daniels had gone into the bathroom first as he would never have allowed a stranger to see his wife.

He also disputed Daniels' testimony that she was naked, saying she was clothed in a Spier bathrobe.

After she was declared dead and he sat in a nearby hotel room, his father-in-law apparently turned Rohde's hands over and inspected them.

He also inspected the bathroom door mechanism, Rohde said.

"I didn't understand what he was doing. I didn't understand what it was about."

A detective asked him to give a statement and he wrote one and handed it over.

His father-in-law told him to get a lawyer.

"I said: 'Why do I need to a lawyer? I don't need a lawyer.'"

After waiting unsuccessfully for a district surgeon to arrive at Stellenbosch police station later that day to examine him, he said he flew back to Johannesburg to be with his family.

The trial continues.

Read more on:    jason ­rohde  |  susan rohde  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mitchells Plain business owners devastated by overnight looting, vandalism

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Jason Rohde's second day on the stand
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 26 2018-05-26 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 