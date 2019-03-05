'I invested in her and groomed her, why would I prevent her from growing?' – Mampintsha on Babes Wodumo

Musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has rejected allegations that he is stifling the growth of his partner gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane.

"I invested in her and groomed her, why would I prevent her from growing?" he said speaking to the media outside the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Maphumulo was arrested on Tuesday at Westville police station in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, after a video showing him beating Simelane went viral.

The video which was live on Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning shows Maphumulo launching a physical attack on Simelane.

This incident sparked a dialogue on the complexity of Simelane and Maphumulo's relationship, which is both professional and personal.

Maphumulo discovered Simelane at the age of 15 and is featured in most of her songs, music videos and live performances.

'She can leave the house whenever she wants'

He also confirmed that he has been in a relationship with Simelane for seven years. Simelane is currently 24 years old.

Experts argue that systemic abuse is usually physical, emotional and financial. Mampintsha, however, remained adamant that he was not controlling her as she is allowed to go wherever she pleases.

"I invested my money into Babes, I am the one who put her into this business. How am I trapping Babes when she can leave the house whenever she wants?

"Ask anybody, Babes can be gone from two to three days at a time," he explained.

Simelane's family alleged that Maphumulo stole money "Babes Wodumo" received as payment for her song being featured in the Black Panther movie soundtrack.

"I don't know what they are talking about.

'Babes made me do this'

"I have taken out the files from Black Panther and given them to the lawyers. We are currently in court as we have not received that payment. If they say I stole that money where is it? In the banks? In my hand?" he said in response.

Maphumulo also adds that he is not looking for public sympathy, he is merely explaining the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Babes made me do this, I can't be woken up with a physical attack while I am sleeping.

"I'm sorry for laying my hand on her, but if Babes leaves alcohol alone – she will be fine," he concluded.

Maphumulo is due back in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on May 15.