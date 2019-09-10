'I shot that dog' - cop testifies at bail hearing of Port Elizabeth doctor on trial for shooting wife

The Port Elizabeth doctor who allegedly shot his estranged wife in the head and then injected himself with a dose of insulin reportedly told their domestic worker, "I shot that dog", directly following the incident.

Doctor Mkhuseli Boto, 50, of Summerstrand, allegedly shot his wife Tabita, 36, who is also a doctor, in the face at their home on August 31.

Tabita and her sister had arrived at the marital home in Brighton Street, Summerstrand, on Saturday morning to fetch some belongings amid divorce proceedings, said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

Boto then allegedly confronted her, before shooting and injuring her.

"While paramedics were attending to the woman, it is further alleged that the suspect locked himself in the bedroom until police arrived and he handed himself over," Janse van Rensburg said.

Dispatch Live reported that the couple's three children - aged 10, 7 and 2 - were believed to have been present during the shooting.

Tabita survived the incident and Boto was taken into custody, News24 reported.

Boto applied for bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to Netwerk24, Boto had written a letter in which he claimed Tabita was having an affair and that he wanted to return to his forefathers.

Warrant Officer Lourens Wicks, the investigating officer, reportedly said in his statement before the court that the couple was divorcing and that Tabita had left the home. She went to the house with her sister on August 31 to fetch her children and some personal items.

Wicks reportedly stated that Tabita was in the lounge and her sister in the kitchen when the latter heard a loud bang. She then saw Boto with a handgun and locked herself in the bathroom and called the police.

Wicks added that, when the couple's domestic worker enquired what had happened, Boto told her: "I shot that dog."

Wicks said he feared that Boto would hunt down his wife so that he could "finish her off", Herald Live reported.

Magistrate Ramona van Vuuren will rule on the Boto's bail application on Tuesday.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler