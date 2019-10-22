 

'I think the deputy president needs to phone a friend' - MPs quiz Mabuza on industrial revolutions

2019-10-22 20:53

Jan Gerber

Deputy President David Mabuza. (Gallo Images/Beeld/Theana Breugem)

Deputy President David Mabuza. (Gallo Images/Beeld/Theana Breugem)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

When the deputy president comes to Parliament he must speak about things he understands, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told David Mabuza on Tuesday after he dodged a question asking him to define the first, second, and third industrial revolutions.

In February, Mabuza's rambling answer after he was asked to define the fourth industrial revolution left opposition MPs dumbfounded.

During Tuesday's question session in the National Assembly, a question about the fourth industrial revolution again adorned the question paper. Ndlozi asked Mabuza what the first three industrial revolutions were, with the ANC shouting him down.

He also asked Mabuza how nanotechnology would affect medical procedures.

"In terms of the first, second and third, probably that is a new question," Mabuza said.

"Now you're taking me back to the feudal way of doing things.

"I'm prepared to explain if you ask a new question," Mabuza said.

He spoke some more about the fourth industrial revolution, while opposition MPs shook their heads. Ndlozi sat frowning, with arms folded across his chest.

When Mabuza concluded, without dealing with nanotechnology at all, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen rose on a point of order. "I think the deputy president needs to phone a friend," he said, evoking the quiz show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.

Speaker Thandi Modise said that was not a point of order.

Ndlozi then rose and said: "I really want to impress upon you, deputy president, don't come to Parliament to speak about things you don't understand."

Modise said that was not a point of order but a point of information.

Turning to Modise, Mabuza said: "I said the question on the first, second and third is a new question. Is that wrong?"

Opposition MPs were clearly not in the mood to let him of the hook.

"Let's not do this. Honourable Ndlozi made his point. He said please brush up on the other revolutions. Please, let's leave it at that," said Modise.

Read more on:    mbuyeseni ndlozi  |  david mabuza  |  parliament  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Where's Maimane?' ANC MPs heckle during National Assembly sitting

2019-10-22 20:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Armed robbers make off with laptop, cellphones and cash from Boksburg cellphone store
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four winners on Tuesday 26 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 