I walked past that drain many times, not knowing my child's body was there - Orderick Lucas’s mom

A brand new pair of navy blue takkies that Orderick Lucas's grandmother, Cornelia Scheepers, bought him just last week will never be put on his tiny feet, Scheepers said on Wednesday.

"My naughty Ordy won't lie in my arms again or refuse to go to sleep like he used to," Scheepers murmured.

The murdered 22-month-old was in her custody legally after the children's court removed them from the care of their mother, Davedine Lucas, who admitted being a drug addict.

Last weekend, Orderick had been in his mother's care. Lucas had asked her friend, Melvin Volkwyn, to keep an eye on her son on Sunday night - the last time he was seen alive.

Volkwyn has been charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Lucas claimed Volkwyn had told her that Monday that he had returned the child to Scheepers. She said it was when she went to visit her little boy at her mother's Wittebol Street house the Thursday that she discovered that he has never been returned to Scheepers.

Lucas believes that when she went to report his disappearance, Orderick's body was already in the drain a few doors away from her mother's house.

"Kids who usually sit on this corner said they found another spot to sit because there was a bad smell coming from thee drain since last Tuesday," Lucas said.

"I walked past there numerous times, not knowing that my child's body was lying right there."

Cornelia Scheepers with the new takkies she bought grandson that he will never get to wear. With her is Orderick’s mother Davedine Lucas. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said on Wednesday that the identity of the baby boy's body was yet to be determined. His exact cause of death has also not yet been established.

No one has been arrested for the murder yet.

On Wednesday afternoon, a restless Lucas waited for the police's arrival to take her to the mortuary to officially identify her son's remains.

"I just want to see him, that's all," she said, puffing on a cigarette.

Officials at the scene confirmed to Scheepers that the body was indeed that of her grandson.

The toddler had been lying on his back, dressed only in the red pants he had been wearing at the time of his disappearance.

The drain where Orderick’s body was found on Tuesday afternoon. Council workers on Wednesday arrived to clean all the surrounding drains. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz condemned the incident, saying the provincial department has provided psycho-social support to the affected family members.

Minister Fritz said: "Violence against children is abhorrent and we cannot stand for it in our communities. Events such as these have traumatising effects on the families and communities that surround it."

He commended the police and locals who assisted to help find Orderick.

"Police officers, as well as the dog unit (K9 Unit) have searched several residences after [Lucas's] disappearance. Door-to-door searches were also conducted in the surrounding areas with the help of community members."

Scheepers said her house has been eerily quiet over the last few days.

Orderick's father, Kounkou Dziendelet said he would miss his son, but felt grateful that the search for his baby boy was over.

Orderick Lucas with his father, Kounkou Dziendelet. (Supplied)

Lucas, however, said she would never get over the loss of her "noodletjie".



"How does a mother survive something like this? Why didn't whoever killed my child rather take me?"