I warned Mmusi Maimane, says De Lille as she wishes him a GOOD time

"I hate to say I told you so, but…"



Mmusi Maimane's words announcing that he was stepping down as DA leader were hardly cold when Patricia de Lille, who about a year ago made a similar decision, threw the first punch.

"When I resigned from the DA on my own terms a year ago on October 31, 2018, it was after learning bitter lessons that the party's stated policies were window dressing not matched by its practices in government," De Lille said in a statement.

At the press conference at the DA's headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg, Maimane said: "And in the end, we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all."

After she left the DA and mayoralty of Cape Town after a long and bruising battle with the party leadership, De Lille formed her own party, GOOD, won two seats in the National Assembly and was appointed public works and infrastructure minister.

The DA accused her of poor management and turning a blind eye to irregularities, while she accused a clique opposed to transformation - particularly with regards to spatial transformation - of a dirty tricks campaign against her.

"I hate to say I told you so but I am going to say it anyway. I am not claiming to be a sangoma but I warned Mmusi Maimane that if he didn't stand on principle, his party's lapdogs would swallow him up and spit him out.

"He saw the blue train coming but didn't know how to get out of the way. The problem for Mmusi and his handlers in the DA is that none of them have a clue about principled leadership.

"The DA is well on its way on the path to destruction, and it's best we don't disturb them. South Africans who care about all our people must continue to come together for the common GOOD.

"To Mmusi I say: 'GOOD bye, I'm glad to see you go and hope you have a GOOD time'," De Lille said.