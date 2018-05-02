'I was a positive influence in her life,' says Sandile Mantsoe after guilty verdict

Convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe says he tried to be a positive influence in his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena's life.

"I guess I am guilty of trying to build a person and being the last one there when she collapsed. The truth of the matter is, I tried my best," Mantsoe told reporters shortly after he was convicted of murder.

On Wednesday afternoon, Acting Judge Peet Johnson found Mantsoe guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Mantsoe said Mokoena's family knew the nature of their relationship.

"They knew I was a positive influence in her life. I inspired her to start up NGOs. I have experience of setting up NGOs," he said.

Meanwhile, Mokoena's uncle, Tshepo, said the family had been through a lot as a result of Mantsoe's actions.

"I have never seen my brother cry before but he was in pain, he was crying.

"I'm happy with the judgment. The closure will come tomorrow after sentencing. I think he is sick and he needs counselling," he said.

While delivering his judgment, Johnson said if indeed Mantsoe had discovered Mokoena after she had committed suicide, there was nothing to have been afraid of because everyone would have seen what he had seen.

"He made no alarm or told anyone that she committed suicide, which would be the first thing that any sound person would have done. The last thing a person would do if he finds a loved one who has committed suicide... would be to try and exonerate themselves," Johnson said.

Cover-up of murder

He also said Mokoena's body was burnt beyond recognition and that Mantsoe had tried to conceal the fact that she was dead.

"The accused went about very meticulously covering up his deed after the deceased was killed on 28 April 2017.

"He apparently showed no emotion throughout because if he had, this would have been put to the witnesses," Johnson said.

Mokoena's charred remains were found by a passer-by in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, in April 2017.

Mantsoe previously claimed that Mokoena was a violent person, who was "addicted" to the high life.

In a statement read out in court previously, Mantsoe also claimed Mokoena used to beat him up and that she became angry and depressed after she was raped by the friend of a former lover.

He also alleged that Mokoena used to cut herself and that her sister had witnessed this.

Mantsoe, a married father of three, had reportedly been in a romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. It is believed that he and his wife were estranged.

The accused denied killing Mokoena but, during his bail application, he claimed that he had disposed of her body after he came home and found that she had committed suicide.



