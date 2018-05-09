 

'I was called a k****r' - suspended CEO who allegedly assaulted pregnant woman

2018-05-09 17:52

Iavan Pijoos

A shot of the CCTV footage. (Screengrab)

The man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman outside a parking lot at the Featherbrooke Village shopping centre in Roodepoort, claims he was called a k****r and 'poephol' (asshole).

Romeo Makhubela, a CEO at Novare Actuaries and Consultants, was captured on camera shoving a pregnant woman, who was later identified as Bianca Fourie.

The company has since suspended him.

But Makhubela decided to break his silence and issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that he believed it was important for him to reveal his side of the story.

He said he was at the shopping centre with his two sons to get something to eat at Steers.

According to him, the altercation with Fourie began when she blocked several cars, to the irritation of motorists behind her.

It was at that point that a screaming confrontation ensued between the woman and occupants of a car in front of Makhubela, he said.

"During this period the woman was hurling insults at the black occupants in that car. After parking, my mistake was when I confronted the woman and asked her how she could hurl such insults in front of children."

"What I was not fully prepared for was that she would turn her rage against me with a barrage of racial slurs. At first, I was taken aback but, when she unceasingly referred to me as a 'k****r’ and 'poephol' in front of my children."

He said the woman followed them to Steers, where he slapped Fourie after he was overcome by anger.

"When I realised that this argument was not stopping, I said to my children that we must leave, and we will buy food somewhere else."

Makhubela said he apologised to his children after they witnessed something that was "out of character" for someone like him.

He later dropped his children at home and opened a crimen injuria case at the Honeydew police station.

He has also laid a racism complaint at the Equality Court.

Makhubela said he was prepared to take full responsibility for his actions but would not withdraw the case.

"What I am not prepared to do is to let her get away with calling me a k****r and all those other racial insults."

News24 was unable to reach Fourie on Wednesday afternoon.

