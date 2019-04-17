 

'I was shaking' - Booysen on the arrest of KZN cop Navin Madhoe

2019-04-17 18:53

Canny Maphanga

Genl.maj. Johan Booysen. Foto: Argief

Genl.maj. Johan Booysen. Foto: Argief

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks boss, Johan Booysen described the arrest of controversial KwaZulu-Natal police officer Colonel Navin Madhoe in a sting operation as something 'he had never done before'.

"I had never done something like this, I was shaking," he testified before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.

Booysen was describing the events of September 8, 2011 where Madhoe facilitated an alleged bribe from controversial KZN businessman Thoshan Panday who was, at the time, under investigation for procurement contracts with the South African Police Services during the 2010 world cup.

The sting operation came after Madhoe, who was a colonel at the time, instructed Booysen, a general, to meet him in their basement of law enforcement offices in KwaZulu-Natal.

"He said did I find the report? I lied and said I couldn't find it.

"He took a big brown envelope and said the report I am looking for is inside the envelope," Booysen explained.

The former KZN Hawks boss exited the vehicle with the envelope and he sent it for forensics/DNA testing without opening it to look at the contents.

One of his investigating officers Hans van Loggerenberg then reported back to Booysen that they could not find the fingerprints of Madhoe on the envelope.

"I said where can we get the fingerprints of Panday?

"We sent his fingerprints that we found from a firearm license application during a search at his residence. Van Loggerenberg called me a week later saying that it matched those of Panday," Booysen added.

Prior to the sting operation, Booysen had engaged with Madhoe in the basement of his work place where Madhoe gave him a hard drive of photos of dead bodies. Booysen believed that this was an attempt to intimidate him.

Madhoe also reported that Panday had "two bar" for him for his cooperation into backdating a report relating to the investigation about irregular procurement processes in respect of accommodation during the 2010 World Cup, News24 had earlier reported.

"I thought that meant R200 000, but it actually meant R2m," Booysen explained.

This allegedly occurred a day or two before the sting operation.

Sting operation

Booysen had planned to set up the operation at a casino but Madhoe refused out of fear of CCTV cameras.

"I then suggested that we do it in the basement [of our workplace] and I got my investigators to change the plan so that they could capture the transaction," Booysen said.

After giving his team of investigators enough time to set up to capture the transaction, Booysen then proceeded to the lift.

On his way, he bumped into his brother – a private detective – who gave him a key holder with a camera inside.

"I got into the basement and told him to park his car next to mine.

"He reversed, got out of the car, walked to the boot and opened it. I opened my boot, he took the brand new suitcase and put it in my car," Booysen told the commission.

Booysen then instructed Madhoe to open the suitcase, the briefcase was allegedly filled with over R1m in notes.

"I opened the paper, slid the report out and read it out to him and he said 'hundreds' to me. I then handed him the document.

"He got into his car and I started walking towards the lift," Booysen continued.

As he approached the lift, investigating officers jumped out of the fire escape and arrested Madhoe.

ALSO READ: KZN businessman, senior cop charged with trying to bribe Hawks boss

The inquiry resumes on Thursday when Booysen is expected to continue his testimony.

Read more on:    hawks  |  johan booysen  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court bid to allow independent candidates in 2019 elections fails

2019-04-17 18:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
6 people share Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-04-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 