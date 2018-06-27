 

'I went to church and asked the pastor to pray for me' - pensioner accused of killing tik-addict son

2018-06-27 12:34

Tammy Petersen

Sedick Abrahams, accused of killing his tik addict son, outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Sedick Abrahams, accused of killing his tik addict son, outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

A pensioner who stabbed his tik-addict son to death says that while he is going through a difficult time and thinks of his son often, he is doing much better than before.

"I went to church and asked the pastor to pray for me," Sedick Abrahams said.

"He told me not to worry because God is with me."

Abrahams, 62, faces a murder charge after he knifed his 28-year-old son in January this year.

He appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where his case was postponed to August 4 for a regional court date.

His wife and daughter also attended the proceedings.

According to the pensioner, his son Clinton started arguing with him about food that day.

A scuffle ensued, and he claims he feared that his son would stab him, using a knife on the table.

He managed to grab it and held it to Clinton's chest, but his son moved towards him, resulting in him being knifed.

Abrahams believes his son would have hurt him and he intends to plead self-defence.

According to the family, Clinton had been a drug addict for 13 years and had terrorised and stole from his loved ones.

Abrahams previously told News24 he had always hoped his son would change, but he never did.

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  crime

