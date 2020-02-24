'I will always hate him' - murdered teen's mom on Hoërskool Stella strangler Xander Bylstra

The mother of Sharnelle Hough, who was murdered at the age of 16 by Xander Bylsma at Hoërskool Stella in the North West in May 2018, says she will always hate him for what he did to her daughter.

In an interview with Huisgenoot, Sonja Hough said she was happy that Bylsma had been found guilty, but that it had brought her no solace.

Last week, the 20-year-old Bylsma was found guilty of murdering Marna Engelbrecht, 17, and Hough, News24 reported.

Engelbrecht's and Hough's lifeless bodies were found at the hostel at their high school.

Hough's body was hanging from a banister, while Engelbrecht's body was found in a bathroom. Bylsma strangled the girls and tried to make their deaths look like suicide.

Hough and Bylsma had been dating for a year before breaking up about a month before the murders.

"I hate him for what he did to my child. But I don't harbour the kind of anger of wanting to kill him. That is just the kind of person I am, but I will always hate him," Sonja Hough reportedly said.

READ | Stella hostel murders: Xander Bylsma found guilty of strangling ex and her friend

'It has made me a horrible person'

"I don't worry about life any more. I feel nothing, because all I used to worry about was my child. And now she is no longer here. It has made me a horrible person who doesn't care about anyone else any longer," she told the magazine.

Shortly after the girls' bodies were found, Bylsma confessed to a private detective, Chris Saunders, after which he handed himself over at the Vryburg police station and was arrested. He'd been in custody ever since.

News24 earlier reported that Bylsma "cracked from frustration" when he confessed to murdering Hough, who was his ex-girlfriend, and Engelbrecht.

Bylsma testified that he was getting tired, owing to drunkenness, nausea and stress, and gave Saunders "the answers he was looking for".

The court rejected his version of events.

Last week, Netwerk24 reported that Bylsma's father had allegedly assaulted investigating officer Captain Marcus Ferreira shortly after Judge Ronald Hendricks delivered judgment in the North West High Court.

Monté Bylsma allegedly hit Ferreira in the face and threatened Saunders, saying he was "coming for him".

Sentencing proceedings will take place between May 18 and May 20.

-Compiled by Riaan Grobler