 

'I will destroy you': Steroid King's threat to Mark Lifman before his murder

2018-02-02 14:12

Caryn Dolley

Mark Lifman (Netwerk24)

Cape Town - A shocking and expletive-filled audio clip, which involves an international steroid smuggler threatening to "destroy" controversial businessman Mark Lifman, has been played in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

The recording was apparently made on the same day that Brian Wainstein, also known as the international 'Steroid King', was murdered in the bedroom of his Constantia home in August last year.

Rooshdeen Rudolph, a lawyer, played the audio clip on Friday during the bail application centring around suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack.

Rudolph was cross-examining Charl Kinnear, the investigating officer in this case.

In the recording, Lifman can be heard talking to a second man who says he is on his way to "Brian".

Lifman then says "you guys" were told who to be careful of, and that this included "that fat f##k" the second man was on his way to see.

A third man's voice, believed to be that of Weinstein, then suddenly interrupts. This man sounds infuriated and shouts at Lifman, swearing several times.

"You're a f###ing dead bastard... I'm going to f##k you up... If I see you, I will destroy you. Do you understand me?," the third man shouts.

The clip then ends.

Rudolph said Wainstein was killed on the same day as the recording was made.

He said Wainstein was killed while lying next to his fiancé and young daughter.

Asked by Rudolph if he knew about the relationship between Wainstein and Lifman, Kinnear said he did not.

It previously emerged in court that Lifman allegedly controlled certain police officers, specifically those driving the case against Modack.

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation, alongside Ashley Fields, Colin Booysen – suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen’s brother - Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay.

Rudolph represents Lakay.

The group face charges relating to the nightclub security industry, in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, and forced owners to pay them.

They were arrested on December 15 and lodged an application to be released on bail shortly afterwards.

In early January, during the bail application, Kinnear testified that a firearm was stolen during an altercation, which he said was the start of several underworld skirmishes, in Parow in March. 

The firearm, Kinnear had said, had turned up at advocate Pete Mihalik’s offices.

Mihalik, Kinnear had said, told controversial businessman Andre Naude he would return the firearm to its owner in exchange for R20 000. 

Kinnear testified that Wainstein had paid over this money and that the firearm was returned. 

Rudolph on Thursday said the firearm matter involving Mihalik was unlikely because the people allegedly involved were "at loggerheads".

He said the allegations against Mihalik were "frivolous, superficial" and made to "rubbish his character".

Read more on:    mark lifman  |  brian wainstein  |  cape town  |  underworld  |  crime  |  courts

