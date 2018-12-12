 

'I will only be happy when Qedani Mahlangu is in jail' – Life Esidimeni family member

2018-12-12 05:31

Canny Maphanga

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. (Alon Skuy, Gallo Images)

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. (Alon Skuy, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A family member of deceased Life Esidimeni patient Joseph Gumede, 60, says she will only be happy once former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is thrown in jail for her role in the tragedy.

"They should have done this a long time ago.

"I am not going to be happy until she is thrown in jail, her stepping down from the ANC is none of my business, that is just politics," Ntombi Dladla told News24 on Tuesday upon hearing that Mahlangu was told by the ANC to resign from the party's provincial executive committee (PEC).

Mahlangu was thrust into the spotlight in 2017 when 144 mentally ill patients died under her watch as health MEC when her department transferred 1 700 patients to various NGOs after it terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni in a bid to save money. 

The NGOs did not have valid operating licences. 

A total of 21 Life Esidimeni patients remain missing following the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Ramokgopa appeals for help to find 21 missing Life Esidimeni patients

Following months of public pressure and growing calls for her to resign, she stepped down as the MEC in February 2017.

Now Mahlangu, along with ANC leader Brian Hlongwa, has been instructed to resign from the PEC following the scandal.

March to Luthuli House

"We asked them to step aside to self-correct, for personal growth and the protection of the ANC brand," ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe told News24.

While Dladla sees this as a positive move, she is calling for Mahlangu's arrest.

"This is about justice for our families who have not yet healed from the tragedy," she told News24.

Dladla and her family, along with other relatives of those who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, have not yet received compensation for the death of their loved one.

On Monday the affected relatives marched to Luthuli House and the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura seeking answers.

ANC head of the Presidency Zizi Kodwa promised family members that he would speak to the premier and that the matter would be finalised by Friday.

Read more on:    qedani mahlangu  |  johannesburg  |  life esidimeni
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Found! Karlien van Jaarsveld’s panicked Instagram post about missing sons has happy ending

2018-12-11 23:23

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Chinese national shot and wounded, cash stolen in Johannesburg
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 11 2018-12-11 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 