'I will step down' - Zandile Gumede to heed ANC's call to resign as mayor

Outgoing eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said she will heed the call to step down.

Gumede was speaking to News24 shortly after a visit by deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte to KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Duarte announced that those executive committee (exco) councillors in the eThekwini metro, who were ordered to resign, must vacate their seats.

They will however remain as normal councillors.

Speaking to News24, Gumede said she had listened to the advice of the party's leadership and would adhere to the call to step down.

"I listened to the leaders and I respect their decision. I will step down," she said before asking to speak to the media at a later date.

Gumede had previously withdrawn her letter of resignation, pending an appeal of the provincial ANC's decision made last month to remove her and the entire metro executive committee.

News24 previously reported that she had made the decision after her visit to Luthuli House.

In a previous interview with News24, Gumede was adamant she would not take the decision lying down.

Gumede was placed on special leave and after a two-day special meeting, the ANC's PEC enacted the recommendations of the provincial working committee (PWC) that she be recalled along with the entire executive committee.

"My name will be cleared"

She told News24 on Tuesday that she was still intent on clearing her name.

"The investigation must continue. My name will be cleared," she said.

Gumede was granted R50 000 bail in a case in which she is accused of a string of charges, which include money laundering, corruption and racketeering.

Provincial ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli however said the exco's removal was related to a provincial working committee report on local governance in the province.

It had raised complaints from residents about issues such as water provisions, water infrastructure, refuse removal, and allegations of fraud and corruption.

The ANC postponed a full eThekwini council meeting last week where Mxolisi Kaunda would have been sworn in as the new mayor.

