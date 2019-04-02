 

'I won’t give in': Andile Lungisa to head to SCA after High Court dismisses his leave to appeal

2019-04-02 17:36

Nosipiwo Manona, Correspondent

Andile Lungisa. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Andile Lungisa. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa says he is not discouraged or worried after the Grahamstown High Court dismissed his leave to appeal his two-year sentence for assault. 

"I am fine. I will exercise my legal options and take the matter further," he said on Tuesday.

"We are taking the matter to the SCA in Bloemfontein.

"We are confident that we have a chance in a higher court.

"Even though it doesn’t guarantee a positive result, but it’s worth a try to escalate the matter," Lungisa said.

"I will press on, I won’t give in." 

Lungisa was found guilty of assault after smashing a glass jug over the head of former mayoral committee member for transport, Rano Kayser, following a council meeting which turned chaotic in October 2016.

Kayser sustained multiple lacerations to his head and neck, with pictures at the time showing him in a shirt drenched in blood.  

In 2018, Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two years in jail and was sent to PE Correctional Centre, known as Rooi Hel.

READ: Andile Lungisa gets 2 years in jail for assault

He only spent 16 days behind bars before being granted leave to appeal. He was welcomed by a large group of ANC supporters who had stood waiting for him outside the prison in pouring rain.

In her judgment on Tuesday, Judge Judit Roberson said he didn’t think the judgment by the magistrate’s court was wrong.

"The magistrate was not wrong in considering that the appellant was not remorseful. It was clear when he testified in mitigation that he did not accept responsibility for his actions."

She said the judgment was a robust one, adding that she would have imposed a lesser sentence.

"But the difference between what I would have imposed and the actual sentence is not so appreciable that it is a ground for interference," said Roysen.

Acting judge Feziwe Renqe agreed with the judgment.   

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    andile lungisa  |  port elizabeth  |  politics  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Malicious intent' behind fake Modack shooting communique - SAPS

2019-04-02 17:24

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police officer caught on camera kicking and punching woman
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto winner walks away with R200 000! 2019-03-31 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 