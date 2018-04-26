 

IAAF rules a continued attack on the persona of Caster Semenya - sports ministry

2018-04-26 18:32

Jeanette Chabalala

Caster Semenya (Getty Images)

Caster Semenya (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) new rules are a continued attack on the persona of South African athletics star Caster Semenya, the sports and recreation ministry said on Thursday.

The IAAF announced on Thursday that some female athletes, who have naturally high testosterone levels, will have to race against men or change events, if they do not take medication to lower their levels.

The regulations will come into effect from November 1, 2018.

The rules will apply to women who race in five track events - 400m, 800m, 1500m, one mile and 400m hurdles. 

READ: EFF asks world to rally in support of Semenya after new rules passed

But Sport and Recreation Minister Toko Xasa said she believed the new regulations would impact Semenya negatively in her participation as an athlete in the international arena.

"I call upon all South Africans to stand firm in opposing these Caster Semenya regulations as they are designed to disadvantage Caster in her career. South Africans and all progressive people of the world must unite and support Caster and all affected athletes in this regard," she said.

Xasa said they would engage with relevant bodies to ensure that Semenya and other athletes, who are likely to be affected by the decision, were allowed to participate unhindered.

"Caster is not just an athlete to people of South Africa. She represents their hopes and aspirations. She is a pathfinder to the rural poor and downtrodden. She is an affirmation of black excellence.

She said Semenya broke a stereotype that nothing good will ever come from the rural villages.

She added that Semenya should be reassured that she was not alone and that the ministry supported her.

The ANC has also defended Semenya.

READ: Caster Semenya claps back at haters

The party said the regulations infringed on the human rights of athletes, which they say mainly targeted those in East Europe, Asia and those on the African continent.

"The racial undertones of this cannot go unnoticed. The regulations are a painful reminder of our past where an unjust government specifically legislated laws for certain activists in society to stifle their fight against an unjust system," spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

"The IAAF uses the same tactic to exclude those who have defined the past decade as champions and treasures of their home countries."

The party called on the government to challenge the "grossly unfair, unjust and blatant racist attempt" by the IAAF in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The ANC Women's League urged Xasa to challenge this "vicious attack" by the IAAF in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The ANCWL stands by Caster Semenya and calls all South Africans to support her and many women facing homophobic attacks," said secretary general Meokgo Matuba.



Read more on:    iaaf  |  caster semenya

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: SA backs Caster after IAAF ruling; Christo Wiese sues Steinhoff; and How Saldanha dodged Day Zero

2018-04-26 18:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: How Saldanha dodged its Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 