 

Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga axed as Icasa boss following National Assembly resolution

2019-03-20 11:02

Correspondent

Rubben Mohlaloga (File, Netwerk24)

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga has been removed from his position.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has, in accordance with section 8(3)(b) of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa Act, No. 13 of 2002 ("ICASA Act") given effect to the National Assembly resolution and removed him from office, according to a statement issued by the department on Wednesday. 

The latest development comes after the National Assembly approved the report on Tuesday to remove Mohlaloga. The decision was unanimous, News24 reported. 

Mohlaloga was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fraud and money laundering in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on February 14. Mohlaloga, who was appointed chairperson of Icasa in December 2017, was found guilty of the two charges in January 2018.

READ: Icasa boss sentenced to 20-years in prison for fraud,money laundering

Earlier this month Ndabeni-Abrahams, acting in accordance with the Icasa Act, suspended Mohlaloga pending the conclusion of the National Assembly process to remove him from office following a resolution of the Portfolio Committee on Communications on the matter.

"The ICASA Council will, as empowered by section 5 (2) of the Act, elect an Acting Chairperson. Further, the process to appoint a new Chairperson will soon commence," communications department spokesperson Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini said.

On Monday, News24 reported that Mohlaloga had turned to the courts in a bid to save his job.

Mohlaloga, through his lawyers, also wrote to Parliament arguing why he cannot be fired after he learnt of the portfolio committee on communication's decision to remove him.

His main argument is that he should be allowed to remain in the position pending the finalisation of his appeal of his conviction and sentence in the High Court.

2019-03-20 11:00

