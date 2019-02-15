 

Icasa boss sentenced to 20 years in prison for fraud, money laundering

2019-02-15 11:14

Jeanette Chabalala

Icasa. (Website)

Icasa. (Website)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Independent Communications Authority of SA chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fraud and money laundering.

Mohlalonga was sentenced - alongside former acting head of the Land Bank Philemon Mohlahlane and attorney Dinga Rammy Nkwashu - on Thurday at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed.

Mohlahlane was sentenced to seven years in prison, while attorney Nkwashu was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The three were found guilty in the same court in January 2018.  

Mohlaloga, who was appointed chairperson of Icasa in December 2017, was found guilty of fraud and money laundering. 

READ: Icasa chairperson to be removed after conviction

The court found that he and his co-accused defrauded the Land Bank of about R6m when he was chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Agriculture.

He acted with his accomplices to transfer the money from the Land Bank to an attorney's trust account.

Fin24 previously reported that Mohlaloga was appointed to the previous Icasa board in 2013, despite the fraud allegations.

He has served as acting chairperson of the Icasa board since 2016. He is also a former deputy president of the ANC Youth League and served as an ANC MP.

"An application for leave to appeal against the sentencing was granted for all three," NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The three were released on bail, pending the appeal.

Mohlaloga - a former ANC MP - was granted R70 000 bail, Mohlahlane R30 000 bail, and Nkwashu bail of R100 000.

A Parliamentary process began in early 2018 to look into Mohlaloga's fitness to hold office, pending his trial.

In May 2018, the portfolio committee recommended that he be suspended, pending the finalisation of his case and his appeal.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    icasa  |  corruption  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN factory worker's hand crushed in conveyor belt

2019-02-15 10:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: Eskom's never-ending nightmare and Mentor's disastrous testimony
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday 13 February Lottery draw 2019-02-13 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 