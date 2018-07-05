 

ICC withdrawal: ANC says SA govt has to consult the party first before it reconsiders

2018-07-05 19:35

Mahlatse Mahlase

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula. (Jan Gerber, News24)

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC says Cabinet will have to consult the party first before reconsidering the decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), head of elections Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu hinted on Wednesday that the government might reconsider the controversial decision.

Sisulu did not mention former president Jacob Zuma by name, but told journalists that the decision that was taken "under the previous administration".

She said it was back on Cabinet's agenda with a view that South Africa could do more to change the skewed bias against Africa in the International Criminal Court, if it remained a party to the Rome Statute.

Mbalula said the decision to withdraw was an ANC decision. It was later confirmed at the December elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

"We are not micromanaging government, but we must understand that government can express itself at any given point in time. [However], ministers have the responsibility to ensure that their position resonates with the ANC and is guided and given a mandate by the ANC, as the ruling party that has won the election," Mbalula said. 

READ: SA might flip-flop on decision to withdraw from ICC - Lindiwe Sisulu

The South African government attempted to withdraw from the ICC by informing the United Nations of its intention to do so. But it was forced to abandon the process after a court ruled that such a decision had to go through Parliament. 

"The dichotomy of government and the ruling party, and us leading as the ruling party, must always be understood that the ANC is the centre of power," Mbalula said.

"So, the minister is not at fault for what she might have expressed and there are probably cogent reasons why we must stay in the ICC. But we must equally make an evaluation of that going forward and [the] ANC will give guidance. That is what we expect," he said. 

South Africa's fallout with the ICC started after a visit by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to the country in 2015 to attend the African Union summit.

The government was criticised and taken to court for allowing al-Bashir in the country while he faced an international warrant of arrest for crimes against humanity, and for allowing him to leave once the summit had ended.

South Africa was expected to arrest him as a signatory to the Rome Statute.

Read more on:    anc  |  icc

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Robber shot dead in high-speed Joburg car chase

2018-07-05 19:19

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Technical glitches leave social grant recipients out in the cold
 

New home for pig’s paintings

Nestled among the public art at St Andrew’s Square is the work of an artist of a different calibre.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 19:18 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Macassar 19:17 PM
Road name: N2 Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 