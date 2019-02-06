 

#ICYMI: Bosasa corruption crumbles, who will win at The Grammys? and we remember Joost van der Westhuizen

2019-02-06 17:53
Joost van der Westhuizen. (Gallo)

Video goes viral of teacher slapping learner, illegal street racing hotspots across Cape Town and a man is arrested for breaking into a woman’s apartment and wearing her clothes.

Here is a list of some of the stories making headlines:

Flights, cash and cars: Here are the charges bringing down the Bosasa empire

Nearly a decade after the Special Investigating Unit first found evidence of a corrupt and improper relationship between Bosasa and correctional services officials, three men have been arrested.

New NDPP Batohi fights govt over decent salaries for senior prosecutors

After fighting for salary increases and benefits for more than 10 years, deputy directors of public prosecutions seem to have found an ally in their new boss and National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.

WATCH: Teacher at top Cape Town girls' school faces disciplinary action for slapping girl

A Cape Town teacher who was seen slapping a pupil at Sans Souci Girls High School will face disciplinary action, the Western Cape Department of Education has said.

MAP: These are Cape Town's known illegal street racing hotspots

Screeching tyres and speeding souped-up cars are commonplace in more than 30 street racing hotspots across Cape Town, from the leafy suburbs to low-income areas.

SEE: Step inside the Chinese bookstore that's bound to wow you!

It’s easy to see why Zhongshuge Bookstore in Hangzhou, China, is described as the stairway to literary heaven.

'Ghost' in woman’s closet turns out to be a man trying on her clothes

An American man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a student’s apartment and wearing her clothes.

PREDICTIONS: This is who will win at The Grammys this year

Music writers Mesfin Fekadu and Nekesa Mumbi Moody predict who will have a big night at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Two years on: Remembering Joost van der Westhuizen

Wednesday, February 6, 2019 marks the two-year anniversary of the passing of former Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen. Van der Westhuizen, who was 45 at the time, died at his home surrounded by loved ones on February 6, 2017.

WATCH: Cape Town magistrate being investigated for 'texting' in court

The Magistrate's Commission has launched an investigation after a magistrate in Cape Town was caught on camera using his cellphone in his courtroom.

Read more on:    icymi
#SansSouci: Mom lays charge after teacher slaps child, teacher lays charge of her own

48 minutes ago

WATCH: Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Gillingham appear in dock
