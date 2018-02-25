 

#ICYMI City Press: Inside cop killers' horror sex cult | Zuma to face charges

2018-02-25 22:31
Footage of suspected cop killers at the scene. (Supplied, Saps)

Footage of suspected cop killers at the scene. (Supplied, Saps)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Inside cop killers' horror sex cult

Leaders of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry cult - called "angels" by their members - have emerged as the alleged masterminds behind Tuesday night's massacre of five police officers at the police station in the tiny Eastern Cape town of Engcobo.

Read more

Zuma to face 18 charges

Prosecutors analysing former president Jacob Zuma’s representations to avoid his day in court have recommended that all charges against him be reinstated.

Read more

Supra in State capture spotlight

Premier Supra Mahumapelo's province is in the cross hairs of the state capture investigation after it emerged that he authorised a trip for senior North West health officials to India - paid for by a Gupta-linked company.

Read more

R2.1bn copyright claim over Madiba image

What is believed to be the largest copyright infringement claim involving a South African artwork - R2.1bn for a photograph of former president Nelson Mandela – is again before the high court in Pretoria and heading for a costly showdown with the state.

Read more

Fury as R36m is blown on non-existent toilets

The eThekwini municipality blew R36 million on 2 200 toilets that were never built.

Read more

KZN ANC tries to mend after losses

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is scrambling to find its next leader - a person on whom the party’s biggest province will pin its hopes as it looks to avoid being left out in the political wilderness.

Read more

When 'war' came to town

A police officer who survived this week’s attack on the Ngcobo Police Station in the Eastern Cape has described how he had to crawl on the ground to escape a volley of rifle fire that met him when he arrived to help his slain colleagues.

Read more

Mondli Makhanya: Spooks failed the nation

The unfolding and enthralling story about investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections has shown some stark differences in how the Americans and South Africans reacted to attacks on their sovereignty.

Read more

Ramaphosa must win back people's trust

It all started on December 20 last year when networks transmitted to an anxious nation - and the world - news that Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa had been elected president of the ANC.

Read more

All the beautiful people at Littlegig 2018

The Wiesenhof farm outside Stellenbosch hosted the annual Littlegig 24-hour festival last weekend.

Read more

The Samro building got an awesome face-lift

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) is housed in an uninteresting building in Braamfontein. But it happens to be the place where your favourite music is logged and registered so that it’s legal and paid for.

Read more

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  anc  |  jaoc zuma  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  politics  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Parliament 'disturbed' by rights commission's accusations on eNgcobo

2018-02-25 22:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shots fired as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van near Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:13 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 