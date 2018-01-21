 

#ICYMI City Press: Inside the Gupta heist; The fall of Zuma; and A very large cake

President Jacob Zuma speaks during the 54th ANC national elective conference in Johannesburg in December. (Mujahid Safodien, AFP)

Inside the Gupta heist

A sensational preservation order granted this week against Gupta-owned companies has exposed a grand conspiracy by the family to steal money from the state with help from senior politicians and government officials.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted its application, which concerns the looting of the Estina dairy project in Vrede, by Free State High Court Judge Fouche Jordaan on Thursday.

The application cites Atul Gupta in his personal capacity as having received millions of rands stolen from government.

The fall of Zuma

The end of Jacob Zuma’s tenure as South Africa’s president was sealed on Thursday when he filed his appeal against a court order that transferred the power to appoint the national director of public prosecutions to the deputy president.

That move, which came on the first day of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), angered party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s backers who ignored pleas by the new man to treat Zuma with dignity and went for his head.

Of cakes and race wars

It all started with a cake. A birthday cake. A very large birthday cake. The cake – which was coloured black, green and gold – was really impressive. It had been baked especially for the ANC, which was celebrating its 106th anniversary in East London.

The makers of the cake, a local couple, were so proud of their work that they posted pictures of themselves on social media delivering the cake to the ANC birthday celebrations.

That’s when all hell broke loose, writes Mondli Makhanya.

Who owns the Brenda Fassie movie rights?

Did musician-producer Sello “Chicco” Twala bite off more than he could chew by claiming he owns 75% of Brenda Fassie’s music?

This is a question experts in the music industry are asking after it emerged that he sold his publishing rights to Gallo Music for more than R700 000 in 2005.

This could derail his court bid to stop the planned biopic about Fassie’s life.

SA's drummer Danny is heading to the Grammys

Danny Petersen, who thrilled the world with his ability to play the drums – untaught – before he could even talk is now reaching new heights.

The 14-year-old’s magical musical journey starts when he performs at the 2018 Grammy Awards afterparty in Hollywood on 28 January.

