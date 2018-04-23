ICYMI City Press: Supra digs in his heels | Zuma's baby mama revealed

Supra stands defiant in the face of pressure to oust him

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership feared a blood bath in North West if they had gone ahead and removed the defiant premier and ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo.

Read more

Jacob Zuma's fiancée lives a blessed life - and will now have his baby

To Nonkanyiso Conco's former college friends, her sudden lifestyle change a few years ago all makes sense now.

Read more

The big thirst hits Limpopo as R772m goes down the drain

Hundreds of thousands of people in Giyani, Limpopo, and 55 surrounding villages have to go without water because multinational software giant SAP is in effect double-billing the water and sanitation department by hundreds of millions of rand.

Read more

Heavyweights Vusi Pikoli, Anwar Dramat and Gibson Njenje to join intelligence

Vusi Pikoli, Anwar Dramat and Gibson Njenje are lined up to join the State Security Agency (SSA), following this week’s departure of former director-general Arthur Fraser.

Read more

Youth league looks to clean house

Daggers have been drawn in the strongly divided ANC Youth League (ANCYL), prompting a wave of frantic pleas for an early sitting to elect a much younger and more appealing leadership before the 2019 election campaign kicks off.

Read more

Eskom's R67bn clawback is ' unaffordable'

If the full amount of R66.6 billion in cost recoveries sought by Eskom was granted, it would result in a 35% increase in power prices, and such an increase would not be affordable to the economy.

Read more

Classic case of Animal Farm in the PSL

Whoever said justice delayed is justice denied had never heard of our beloved Absa Premiership.

Read more

Regulatory board set to name and shame auditors

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) will stop hiding the names of auditors and auditing companies found guilty of contravening its professional standards, code of conduct and the law.

Read more

Mondli Makhanya: Last days of Mangope Lite

One couldn’t help but cast an eye back to the events of March 1994 as yet another despised Mahikeng strongman faced the wrath of the people.

Read the full column

No country is an island on its own

Recent economic developments within and outside the country, including neighbouring Zimbabwe, have reminded us of a simple, yet profound, lesson.

Read the full column

Imbewu could be TV's next big thing

The launch of Imbewu: The Seed is a colourful event at the Congella Studios hosted by the newly formed Grapevine Productions, and it involves many drinks and a tour of another set.

Read more

