 

ICYMI City Press: Supra digs in his heels | Zuma's baby mama revealed

2018-04-23 05:30
-
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Supra stands defiant in the face of pressure to oust him

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership feared a blood bath in North West if they had gone ahead and removed the defiant premier and ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo.

Read more

Jacob Zuma's fiancée lives a blessed life - and will now have his baby

To Nonkanyiso Conco's former college friends, her sudden lifestyle change a few years ago all makes sense now.

Read more

The big thirst hits Limpopo as R772m goes down the drain

Hundreds of thousands of people in Giyani, Limpopo, and 55 surrounding villages have to go without water because multinational software giant SAP is in effect double-billing the water and sanitation department by hundreds of millions of rand.

Read more

Heavyweights Vusi Pikoli, Anwar Dramat and Gibson Njenje to join intelligence

Vusi Pikoli, Anwar Dramat and Gibson Njenje are lined up to join the State Security Agency (SSA), following this week’s departure of former director-general Arthur Fraser.

Read more

Youth league looks to clean house

Daggers have been drawn in the strongly divided ANC Youth League (ANCYL), prompting a wave of frantic pleas for an early sitting to elect a much younger and more appealing leadership before the 2019 election campaign kicks off.

Read more

Eskom's R67bn clawback is ' unaffordable'

If the full amount of R66.6 billion in cost recoveries sought by Eskom was granted, it would result in a 35% increase in power prices, and such an increase would not be affordable to the economy.

Read more

Classic case of Animal Farm in the PSL

Whoever said justice delayed is justice denied had never heard of our beloved Absa Premiership.

Read more

Regulatory board set to name and shame auditors

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) will stop hiding the names of auditors and auditing companies found guilty of contravening its professional standards, code of conduct and the law.

Read more

Mondli Makhanya: Last days of Mangope Lite

One couldn’t help but cast an eye back to the events of March 1994 as yet another despised Mahikeng strongman faced the wrath of the people.

Read the full column

No country is an island on its own

Recent economic developments within and outside the country, including neighbouring Zimbabwe, have reminded us of a simple, yet profound, lesson.

Read the full column

Imbewu could be TV's next big thing

The launch of Imbewu: The Seed is a colourful event at the Congella Studios hosted by the newly formed Grapevine Productions, and it involves many drinks and a tour of another set.

Read more

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bus strike set to intensify - unions

2018-04-22 19:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Calm restored in Mahikeng - police on high alert
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:44 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:43 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 