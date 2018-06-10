ICYMI City Press: Zuma fuels ANC war, Jozi cash-strapped, jazz stars head to Soweto

Former president Jacob Zuma dances after appearing in the Durban High Court on Friday. He again declared his innocence and threatened his accusers in a speech to his supporters. PHOTO: AP

Zuma fuels ANC war

Jacob Zuma’s supporters are mounting a spirited fight against what they see as his unfair isolation and the alleged marginalisation of those who did not support President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national elective conference at Nasrec in December.

As Zuma launched strident threats against his foes in the ANC alliance, his supporters rallied behind him and vowed to resist pressure by the party’s national leadership not to openly support him during his criminal trial.

Cash-strapped Jozi heading for bailout

The financial health of the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) is on life support and could require a bailout unless something drastic is done.



The situation is so bad that the country’s economic hub’s financials show that the CoJ had a bank balance of R1.2bn at the end of April, and that a shortfall of R3.5bn was projected for last month and this month.



There is already anxiety about whether June salaries will be paid. June marks the end of the CoJ’s financial year.



Erasmus shatters bariers while we quibble

By the time you read this, the Springboks will have either won or lost their test against England.

Depending on how they have done, they will be the best Bok side that has drawn a breath or the worst our “discerning” supporters have seen, with little or no context to temper the wild pendulum swing in coming to either conclusion.

Mondli Makhanya: When a gangster is cornered

When Jacob Zuma stepped down as president a few months ago, many people were teasing us members of the fourth estate that we would have nothing to write about as the man had always been such a reliable font of news.



We were at pains to correct them and tell them that, to the contrary, we were relieved that we could move on to other things. And, as citizens, we were happy to be rid of this hyena who ate up everything that could be chewed. Like the rest of the nation, we heaved a sigh of relief.

World's jazz stars head to Soweto

Step aside Cape Town, the next big destination for international jazz stars is Soweto.



From Thursday, music lovers from all walks of life will be heading to the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani for the first Soweto International Jazz Festival.

Power of Women, Inspiration Night and Celebration of our Future are some of the themes that will define the celebration of the music forms loved in the township.



