 

IEC to make public contesting parties soon as vetting of party lists starts

2019-03-14 15:10

Jan Gerber

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is working on verifying and vetting the candidate lists submitted to it by political parties on Wednesday.

Wednesday was the cut-off date for the submission of parties' candidate lists and to register to contest in the national and provincial elections to be held on May 8.

"Currently, the Electoral Commission is doing quality assurance on all the documents that were submitted by various political parties," IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said on Thursday.

They are also ensuring that candidate lists are being vetted and all documents are being verified, she said.

She said as soon as this process was completed, the IEC would issue a statement and inform the media which parties are competing in the elections.

On Wednesday ANC secretary general Ace Magashule revealed that Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and Mosebenzi Zwane are on the ANC's list for the National Assembly.

EFF list 'balanced'

Gigaba and Dlamini have both been found to have lied under oath, while Mokonyane and Zwane's names feature regularly at the Zondo commission into state capture.

"Why do you single out people because they are out there in the media with allegations? Why don't you respect the universal principle which is applicable throughout the world? Why do we want to deal with Nomvula? For what? What has she done?" News24 reported Magashule as saying.

The EFF has also made its list public, revealing that its national chairperson, Dali Mpofu, is third on the list, with its leader, Julius Malema, and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, in the first and second spots.

"The list has a gender balance, consistent with the principle of a 'zebra' approach, on 50/50 percent representation. It also has a geographic spread, and age balance," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who is seventh on the list, said in a statement.

"The list is as a result of a rigorous democratic process, that included each candidate being subjected to an internal secret ballot from the CIC (commander-in-chief), Julius Malema, to rest of the fighters. It has continuity and change: meaning it has retained hardworking fighters and added young revolutionaries, particularly from the Fees Must Fall movement," Ndlozi said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  iec  |  eff  |  elections 2019  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Witness says he saw Packham parked near wife's burning car at Diep River train station

2019-03-14 15:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa honours Soweto Gospel Choir for Grammy win
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:27 PM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 16:24 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
No jackpot in Wednesday's Daily Lotto, but not all is lost 2019-03-13 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 