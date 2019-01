The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) issued a warning about a bogus job advertisement doing the rounds online ahead of the final voter registration weekend.

According to the commission, the "fake news alert" post on Facebook claims that the IEC is planning on recruiting volunteers by January 31.

However, the commission dismissed the advert, saying the recruitment of volunteers for the registration weekend has already been finalised.

It further clarified that volunteers for the upcoming general elections would be recruited from February 1 to April 30, 2019.

"Each local IEC office is responsible for their own recruitment, and will advertise in their local media and communities," it said.

The IEC advised those interested in applying to monitor local news from February.

South Africans head to the polls in about four months to elect new national and provincial governments.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet set a date for the elections in May, members of the public will this coming weekend have one last opportunity to register to vote.

Voting stations across the country will open from 08:00 to 17:00 on Saturday, January 26, and Sunday, January 27, for registration.

