 

If an official is attacked we will withdraw our services, Lesufi warns Gauteng parents

2019-11-03 18:30

Canny Maphanga

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Sandile Ndlovu/Gallo)

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Sandile Ndlovu/Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

MEC of Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi has warned frustrated parents that should a district official be attacked during online placement, the service will be withdrawn.

"Assaulting our officials who are trying to assist, with placements can’t be tolerated. We’ve persuaded union members not to pull out their members from our district offices however if a single official is attacked we will withdraw the service," he tweeted on Sunday.


This comes after district officials allegedly faced intimidation from parents that had stood in line for hours to place their children only to find that the system is offline.

The service was made available to parents to deal with the backlog in the placement of children.

According to TimesLive the placement period for admissions of children in grades 1 and 8 at state schools in the province was scheduled to close on October 31 but a day before the deadline there were  about 77,000 parents who had neither declined nor accepted placement offers for their children.

Lesufi further alerted parents to the fact that "most of [Gauteng's] good public schools" were full, but alternatives would be found to ensure that all learners are placed.

A parent took to social media to plead with the MEC to intervene as parents had been in the queue for placements for up to three hours.

"After queuing for 3hrs ,le system is offline.What for next my Daughter?We need assistance MEC (sic)," the frustrated parent asked.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona has been approached for comment. This will be added once received.

It was not clear at this stage whether the issues surrounding the offline system have been resolved.

More to follow.

Read more on:    panyaza lesufi  |  johannesburg  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma further delays corruption trial with leave to appeal application

2019-11-03 17:44

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Claremont 06:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Dunoon 20:07 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
More reason to celebrate for 3 Daily Lotto players 2019-11-02 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 