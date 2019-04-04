 

If any court bars us from the elections, 'we will start an armed struggle' - BLF after FF+ withdraws case

2019-04-04 15:43

Sesona Ngqakamba

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama addresses media outside court. (Sesona Ngqakamba/News24)

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama addresses media outside court. (Sesona Ngqakamba/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The FF Plus has withdrawn its bid in the Electoral Court sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to have Black First Land First (BLF) barred from participating in the 2019 elections.

"We withdrew our case on Friday because we said there is a jurisdictional technical argument that the Electoral Commission is making in their opposing affidavits that can go 50-50, and we feel it is very important that we do not lose this case on a technical argument," FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels told News24.

Wessels said the substance of the party's case was strong and no opposing parties would oppose its merits.

He said that was the only reason the party decided to withdraw its case, "for now".

READ: FF Plus and BLF to battle it out in the Electoral Court

Appeal application

Wessels said the party on Monday brought an appeal application to the electoral commission, and has given it seven days to decide on the matter.

"We are appealing the decision of the Chief Electoral Officer to register the BLF as a political party, as we say the Electoral Commission Act prohibits the Chief Electoral Officer from registering a party that excludes on the basis of race, colour or ethnicity and the BLF conceded in their opposing affidavits that they do exclude white people from membership," said Wessels.

The party said if the commission did not consider the appeal, it would reopen the case with the Electoral Court for the BLF to be deregistered.

'They have chickened out'

Speaking outside court after being told that the FF Plus had withdrawn its case, BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said the party had wasted its campaign time by working on the case, only for it to withdraw. 

He termed the FF Plus as "shivering".

"We arrived here ready to fight. We were ready to defeat them and they have run away. The Freedom Front Plus have ran away, they have chickened out," Mngxitama said.

ALSO READ: FF Plus goes to court to have 'blacks-only' BLF deregistered for elections

He said the party was clear that it would defeat any case against it brought by the FF Plus, saying nothing would stop BLF from going to Parliament.

Mngxitama maintained BLF would never accept white people as members.

"Let us reiterate, we are a blacks-only organisation [and] we represent the interests of black people to defeat white people so that we can get real liberation as black people," he said.

Mngxitama made the threat that if any court stopped the party from being a blacks-only organisation, it would go underground and start an armed struggle.

"Any court, anybody stopping us from going into the elections, we will start an armed struggle," he said.

He added that the party had the support of Zimbabwean veterans and MK.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    blf  |  ff plus  |  iec  |  johannesburg  |  elections 2019  |  politics  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mom, accused of killing her 4 children, deemed fit to stand trial

2019-04-04 15:10

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: DA's Solly Msimanga burns e-toll statements
Traffic Alerts
3 jackpot winners, Daily Lotto makes it rain 2019-04-03 21:51 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 