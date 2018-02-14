 

If NPA fails to prosecute Zuma, private prosecution will be put in motion - AfriForum

2018-02-14 23:51

Tammy Petersen

(via Web)

(via Web)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Former president Jacob Zuma’s resignation did not mean he should be able to evade prosecution, AfriForum said on Wednesday.

CEO Kallie Kriel says the organisation would "take all reasonable steps" to ensure that Zuma is prosecuted by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"If the NPA fails to prosecute Zuma, AfriForum's private prosecution unit, under the direction of advocate Gerrie Nel, puts in motion the process of private prosecution," he warned.

AfriForum welcomed Zuma's late-night announcement that he would resign with immediate effect.

The ANC caucus met on Wednesday morning on the outcomes of a meeting of the party's national executive committee, and ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile told the media that they had given Zuma until Wednesday to resign.

If Zuma did not resign, he said the ruling party would have proceeded with a motion of no confidence against him on Thursday to legally force him to resign according to the Constitution.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte delivered Zuma’s recall letter to the presidential guesthouse on Tuesday morning.

Read more on:    afriforum  |  npa  |  anc  |  jacob zuma

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#WaterCrisis ideas and tips from News24 readers

2018-01-31 13:57

Inside News24

 
/Video
Watch the moment Jacob Zuma resigned as SA president
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 21:13 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Mitchells Plain 16:21 PM
Road name: M7

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 14 2018-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 