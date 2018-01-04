If we need to fight, we will: EFFSC on varsity registration

EFF Student Command leadership with president Peter Keetse at the press briefing on Thursday. (News24 Correspondent)

Johannesburg - The EFF Students Command (EFFSC) said on Thursday that while it did not plan to cause anarchy by demanding walk-in registrations at universities, if it needed to do so, it would.

"We don’t intend to cause anarchy, but if we are pushed, we will be left with no choice – because we are capable," warned the EFFSC president Peter Keetse at a media briefing held in central Johannesburg.

He said that while "we are not threatening a shutdown" and "university management must note that" – on the other hand "when we decide to fight, we fight".

AS IT HAPPENED: 'Tomorrow we are going to the streets' - EFF at media briefing on university walk-ins

Furthermore, he threatened, if universities did not allow walk-in registration to occur, then his organisation would prevent any access to campuses.

"If the university do not allow the walk-in, then there must be no-one who has access," Keetse, said.

If this scenario played out, the EFFSC would ensure all staff, security officials and cleaners would be prevented from entering the sites.

Taking a swipe at government

He said that they did expect to be chased out "because we have an extremely useless government".

Nevertheless, they would ensure that walk-ins would mean students went straight to the departments under which they wanted to study.

"We can marshal them. We are going to walk-in, all of us and we will walk in in numbers…

"No one will stand at the gate."

Keetse said they were not scared of increased security measures that might be put in place.

'We are not scared'

"We have been meeting police for a very long time and we are not scared."

Yet he said the intention was "not to go there and incite violence".

Instead, Keetse suggested, their plans were part of a plan whereby they were "trying to lecture the ANC on what must happen".

Earlier this week, universities announced that they would only be accepting online registrations for the 2018 academic year.

Wits University, the University of Johannesburg and Stellenbosch University reiterated this in separate statements on Thursday afternoon.

Previously, the EFF called on all matriculants to head to universities in order to ensure they get access to higher education.

This follows President Jacob Zuma’s announcement in December that their studies will be free if they fulfil certain criteria of financial need.