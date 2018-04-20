'If you scream, I will kill you,' accused serial rapist allegedly told his victim

Two women told the Limpopo High Court how David Mamvura, a suspected serial rapist, broke into their homes in the dead of night, armed with a knife and a screwdriver.



Mamvura is standing trial for more than forty counts of rape and robbery.



They said he held the sharp objects to their necks, demanding their valuables, including wedding rings, before raping them.

Visibly trying to put on brave faces as they came face-to-face with the accused, they told the court that they did not know Mamvura before he broke into their homes and ordered them to strip naked.

During their testimonies, the women described how they were woken up by a stranger who used his cellphone torch to distract them from seeing him while he sexually violated them.

Mamvura, who elected to conduct his own defence, was taking notes and opted not to cross-examine the women.

Mamvura is accused of terrorising residents in Polokwane between 2012 and 2016 and has been linked, through DNA evidence, to the crimes.

'I stripped naked because I was scared'

One of the victims, who cannot be named, told court that Mamvura first took cellphones and a laptop and left the house. As she was being comforted by her roommate, he returned with more demands.

"He said he wants money. I gave him R20 that was in my wallet. After that, he ordered that we take off [our] clothes and face opposite direction, and [then he] started to rape me.

"Then he went to my roommate, but she was on her period, then he returned to me, gave me water and [said] I must wash. I pretended as if am obeying, and he gave me a towel to wipe [myself]. I admit I stripped naked because I was scared," said the young woman who was a student at the time.

As he left the victims, Mamvura allegedly told them: "If you scream, I will kill you."

When the suspect left, the woman's roommate called for help from neighbours and the police were alerted.

"I was then taken to hospital for treatment and they conducted a DNA [test]," the woman told the court.

Pensioner assaulted

When asked if she knew the accused, she replied that she did not see him as he had interfered with her vision using a torch and had threatened her.

The second woman who testified told the court that Mamvura had broken into her home twice. She told the court that she had seen him because her bedroom light was on when he allegedly attacked and raped her in 2013.

The victim, who is a pensioner, said she was also robbed of her wedding ring and cash but could not recall if other items in the house were stolen.



The woman said he ordered her to take her nightdress off.

"I did because I was scared," said the victim.

She said he then proceeded to sexually assault her.

The pensioner said she was with her chronically ill husband when the accused broke into her house through the kitchen window.



The court also heard evidence from a doctor about the DNA samples collected from the victims.



The trial was adjourned until Monday for the State to call more witnesses.

