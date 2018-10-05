 

'If you send him to Pollsmoor, that will be a murder mission' - Booysen brother appears in court

2018-10-05 14:39

Christina Pitt

Colin Booysen (Photo: Peter Abrahams/Son)

Colin Booysen, brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, could become a target at Pollsmoor prison following his arrest on a murder charge this week, the Bellville Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Booysen, Calvin Abels and Vuyisane Macingwane were arrested in connection with the murder of a bodyguard during a shootout in Belhar last week.

They appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"If you send him to Pollsmoor, that will be a murder mission. My client will be killed," Booysen's lawyer Bruce Hendricks said.

He explained that Bellville police station would be more suitable, given the fact that all the prisons in the region refused to accommodate Booysen.

Prosecutor Clifford Moatlhodi suggested that Booysen be detained in a separate cell in Pollsmoor.

Hendricks rejected the suggestion, saying that he would not "have blood" on his hands.

Magistrate Hishaam Mohamed ordered the investigating officer to accompany Hendricks to Bellville police station to finalise Booysen's detention warrant.

A bail application date was set for October 17.

In a separate case, Booysen is expected to appear alongside suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and two others in the Cape Town Regional Court, for allegedly extorting a restaurant owner and forcing him to use security provided by a particular company.

Carl Lakay, the fifth accused in the matter, was murdered in a shootout in Goodwood on August 5.

Earlier that month, Jerome Booysen survived the sixth attempt on his life while at Spur in Soneike Mall.

WATCH:


