If you've been mentioned, come forward and state your case – Mbalula to his ANC comrades

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula is happy to have removed the "albatross" that's been hanging around his neck since he told ANC national executive committee members about being approached by one of the controversial Gupta brothers.

He told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, where he testified on the incident on Friday, that he was finally ready to go public about what had transpired in the closed meeting of ANC officials in August 2011.

Mbalula, who once served as sports and recreation minister as well as police minister, claims to have received a congratulatory call from Ajay Gupta telling him he was going to be minister long before he was actually appointed by then president Jacob Zuma.

"I think it's been an important thing because I had not been at liberty to talk about issues that transpired at meetings of the ANC," said Mbalula to journalists after testifying at the commission which is looking into allegations of state capture in South Africa.

Mbalula's name was brought up by former finance minister Trevor Manuel and retired South African National Defence Force General Siphiwe Nyanda during their own testimonies at the commission of inquiry.

On Friday, he said other party members should also consider making their way to the commission and disclosing what they know about the claims.

Commission won't affect ANC 'adversely'

Several ANC leaders including Zuma, Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba have already been implicated in claims of state capture.

"The call has been made, the ANC has released us to help the commission in any way we can. I'd say to them come forward. If you don't you'd be subpoenaed and that's it," said Mbalula.

"If you've been mentioned, it's better to come forward and state your case about what you know and how the facts have unfolded," he added.

He also insisted that this commission, which has laid bare how some leaders are allegedly part of "parasitic networks" who ignore the rules at their whim and have their lifestyles bankrolled by high-flying businessmen, would not harm the ANC.

"I think many people view this as affecting the ANC adversely but I don't think so," said Mbalula referring to the upcoming general elections in May.

Mbalula said the governing party had taken a brave decision by calling for the commission to resume its work even in an election year.