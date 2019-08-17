IFP councillor shot dead in KZN in an alleged hit

An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor has been shot and killed in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), in an alleged hit.

"We can confirm charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by Estcourt SAPS (SA Police Service). It is alleged yesterday at 20:50, a 39-year-old man was driving his vehicle on the R103 at Hospital Hill in Estcourt with two occupants when unknown suspects opened fire on the vehicle," KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement on Saturday.

Gwala said the driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene. Two passengers in the car were rushed to hospital to be treated for injuries.

"The motive for the attack is unknown and yet to be established as investigations are ongoing," Gwala said.

The party confirmed the incident on its Twitter account late on Friday night, but it did not name the councillor.



It further tweeted that the party is consulting with the police and with eye-witnesses.

IFP KZN Provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli was unable to confirm the circumstances around the death to News24, saying party representatives would be visiting the family on Saturday before issuing any confirmation.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter