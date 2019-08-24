IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi steps down after 44 years

"The story of the IFP is deeply intertwined with my own story; the story of Buthelezi. I have served this party for 44 years, since its founding in 1975. Yet I have never served alone. This party is bigger than Buthelezi. It has a future beyond my own."

The party is expected to elect a president, a deputy president, a national chairperson, a deputy national chairperson, as well as a secretary-general and a deputy.



Mangosuthu Buthelezi with former president Nelson Mandela (Netwerk24 archives)



Mangosuthu Buthelezi with former president Nelson Mandela (Netwerk24 archives)

IFP a wellspring of hope

Thirty-four members will be elected to the party’s national council.