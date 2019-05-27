 

IFP mourns Joburg district official

2019-05-27 21:16

Jenni Evans

The IFP was in mourning on Monday after the death of Phumlani Skhosana, a district chairperson in Johannesburg. 

He was also the party's former youth brigade chairperson in Gauteng.

Skhosana died after a long illness this past weekend. He was 36.

"We are still trying to come to terms with the devastating reality that this humble and dedicated comrade of our party has passed on," said Alco Ngobese, the IFP's Gauteng provincial secretary. 

"We held him in great regard and still expected him to go on and achieve greater things in his political career which was purely centred on being a loyal servant of the people of our nation." 

Ngobese extended condolences to Skhosana's family and friends, saying his legacy of "wisdom, integrity, and courage" would "go on forever".

A memorial service in his honour will be held on Tuesday, at Bertha Solomon recreation centre in Jeppe, Johannesburg at 17:00. 

His funeral will be held on Saturday, June 1, in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

