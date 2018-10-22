 

IFP postpones its national general conference

2018-10-22 18:36

Sesona Ngqakamba

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Orlando Standium (Mahlatse Mahlase, News24, file)

The Inkatha Freedom Party has postponed its upcoming National General Conference. 

This is after its national executive committee was advised that certain constitutional prescripts were "compromised" during the preparatory stages of the conference. 

"Whilst a conference is desirable and due, we are duty bound to protect the integrity of our processes and the legitimacy of our conference outcomes," the party's Albert Mncwango said. 

The conference was meant to take place next week, but because of problems within branches, which would have had an impact on the conference, a decision to postpone was taken, the party said. 

"The unintended consequence of these problems and delays has been that structures have been unable to duly prepare and ready themselves for the conference," Mncwango said. 

The party has also dismissed claims that its president, Mangosuthu Buthulezi, had single-handedly postponed the conference due to alleged factions within branches.  

"The IFP expresses its apology to Prince Buthelezi for this state of ill-preparedness for the conference, particularly against the backdrop of his announcement to step down from the leadership of the party," Mncwango said.

He added that the party believed that it would be irregular and inconsistent with its constitution to hold the conference in the midst of all its woes.   

The party also said it had noted rumours and allegations that there was a rift in the party and that this was partly why the conference was postponed. 

Mncwango added that backlash and criticism over the party's decision to postpone the conference should be directed at the IFP and not Buthelezi.

He said the party's daily management committee (DMC) would finalise all outstanding matters and provide weekly reports to the NEC to assist the party make informed decisions moving forward.


