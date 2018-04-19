 

Intelligence watchdog's Dintwe is misleading the public, says Arthur Fraser

2018-04-19 22:47

Jana Marx, Netwerk24

New correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser in Parliament. (Paul Herman, News24)

Arthur Fraser, former director general of the State Security Agency, has accused the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) of misleading the public.

This follows the adjournment by the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday before the application to the court was given a hearing, Netwerk24 reports.

Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe wanted to bring an application against Fraser to recover his security clearance and to prevent Fraser from "interfering in further cases".

Dintwe said in a statement that his security clearance was restored on the eve of application by the State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

However, according to Fraser, it had been agreed that the security clearance would only be set aside temporarily and that it hadn't been recovered immediately as claimed in Dintwe's statement

"This means the IGI is again subject to a process to obtain a full security clearance," explained Brian Dube, on behalf of Fraser, to Netwerk24.

He emphasised that it wasn't a foregone conclusion that Dintwe's full security clearance would be reinstated.

Fraser further said that there was no undertaking by the minister or Loyiso Jafta, the acting director general, in the court, as assumed in Dintwe's statement.

"They discussed this in a courtroom, they weren't in a court," Dube explained.

The Inspector General of Intelligence said in court documents that he demanded urgent court action to prevent Fraser from acting "unconstitutionally, illegally and in bad faith".

"I am seeking a final explanatory order and interdict on the authority of the director general," Dintwe said in his affidavit on April 10.

Dintwe's office indicated that the investigation against Fraser continues.

Dintwe investigated Fraser after a complaint from the DA regarding his involvement in an alleged "parallel intelligence network".

According to a statement by John Steenhuisen, DA chief whip, the complaint was lodged at the time according to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

"The allegations against Arthur Fraser and his family as exposed in Jacques Pauw's book, The President's Keepers, originated between 2007 and 2009 when Arthur Fraser was deputy director general: operations of the National Intelligence Agency, and initiated the Principal Agent Network (PAN) – a programme he supervised," the statement reads.

