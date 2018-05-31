'I'll see you in court' - Cape Town council reduces De Lille's powers to 'ceremonial'

In such cases, the Speaker must submit a consolidated report of such decisions to the next Council meeting for noting.
The City Manager will be instructed to design and implement supporting business processes to facilitate the logistics of decision-making per the recommendations.
'We will see each other in court'
DA deputy caucus leader JP Smith told News24 before council that the move was supported by a vast majority of the DA caucus.
The new system will work "in perpetuity", he said.
"We've learnt a very hard lesson what happens when the mayor gets too much power, and just because it's a DA mayor, it doesn't protect you from the problems," he said.
De Lille, however, fired back in council, saying she reserved her rights in the matter.
"I must remind councillors that service delivery does not take place in boardrooms, but on the streets. This is going to severely hamper service delivery.
"If this is the route the council wants to take, [so be it].
"As I've said, I reserve my rights, and we will see each other in court." At this the ANC councillors erupted into applause.
'Backdoor' move 'nothing to do with service delivery'
The ANC in Cape Town meanwhile claimed the DA was trying to change the mayor's powers "through the backdoor".
"This has absolutely nothing to do with service delivery and the interests of the poor, but more to do with their promises to special interest groups working behind the scenes," ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe said.
"How can a mayor report to her mayoral committee?" added ANC councillor Thembelani Sakathi.
EFF councillor Andrew Arnolds said the changes were "unconstitutional", and violated the Municipal Structures Act. De Lille must fight the changes "tooth and nail," he said.
"There's a fighter there that's gonna deal with you. You can expect another court case to come," he warned.
ACDP councillor Grant Haskin said the party supports the move in principle in the long-term, but said council could not risk the wrath of the High Court after it reinstated De Lille on the basis of the "status quo" remaining temporarily.
High Court to sit next week
ALJ councillor Ganief Hendricks said they intended to go to court to charge anyone who votes for it with contempt of court.
Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson, who tabled the motion, countered, saying the city's legal opinion said any power of the mayor can be delegated, with the exception of the appointment of a mayco, and the mayor's ceremonial duties.
He also said there was nothing in the court order relating to how council should operate.
Sotashe added that he believed all the councillors who supported the move should face a costs order if the court rules against the motion.
The Western Cape High Court meanwhile is due to sit on Monday to rule on De Lille's application to intervene in the party's decision to cease her membership.
The ruling will dictate whether De Lille can permanently return to her position, albeit ceremonially.
De Lille meanwhile was due to address the media after council adjourned on Thursday.