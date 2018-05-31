'I'll see you in court' - Cape Town council reduces De Lille's powers to 'ceremonial'

The City of Cape Town council has agreed to reduce executive Mayor Patricia de Lille's role to "ceremonial", delegating her powers to her mayoral committee, with final oversight held by the council.

Council met for its last sitting on Thursday before the June recess, to discuss a number of items, including that of De Lille's powers now that she has returned temporarily.

The Democratic Alliance said two weeks ago that De Lille, upon being reinstated to her position by the Western Cape High Court temporarily, would only serve in a ceremonial capacity.

READ: Gloves off as DA declares De Lille's return 'ceremonial'

On Thursday, council passed a motion that agreed to designate "all delegations and legislative authority, including sub-ordinate legislation, conferred on the Executive Mayor", with the exception of an appointment of a mayoral committee (Mayco), and with "certain provisions" for the exercise of "ceremonial duties".

"Given the current state of affairs as observed by the court, and noting that ongoing legal processes may continue for some time, a new structure of power is required under the circumstances in order to ensure more effective service delivery than that which pertains in the status quo.

"This structure of power is in the interests of ensuring effective service delivery during a state of flux that is legally permissible," the motion, tabled by deputy mayor Ian Nielson, read.

The motion passed by 137 votes to 50. Two councillors abstained.

The ANC and EFF rejected the proposal. The ACDP said it supported the move in principle, but not for short-term interests while the matter was before the courts.

The recommendations were:

"All designated authorities are to be decided by a consensus of the Mayco; if there is a lack of consensus, the requested authority must be escalated to the Council," the motion read.

In the case of ceremonial duties, the Executive Mayor will conduct ceremonial duties after a consideration by the Mayoral Committee and by consensus. Without consensus, it would be escalated to council.



"All travel requests, local and international, made by the Executive Mayor, must be considered by the Mayco by consensus; if there is a lack of consensus, the matter should be referred to the Speaker for approval.

