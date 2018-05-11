 

Illegal land grabs condemned in Parliament

2018-05-11 17:56

Jan Gerber

(File, Jan Gerber, News24)

(File, Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: 'We are not going anywhere, Olievenhoutbosch is our home' - illegal land occupiers

2018-03-13 09:28

Land invaders in Olievenhoutbosch in Midrand have cornered off their pieces of land with tape, and causing distress for the land owners. Watch.WATCH

Illegal land grabs were a hot topic in Parliament on Friday when the budget vote for the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform was debated.

"The current unlawful land occupation that we have observed across the country is a reflection of the frustration of our people with the pace of land reform," Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said.

She was taken to task about a statement by Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, who said she had "justified the unlawful occupation of land".

Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Mcebisi Skwatsha implored South Africans to desist from illegal land invasions.

ANC MP Pumzile Mnguni said: "The land grabs have no space in our dispensation."

After the National Assembly passed a motion to consider amending the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation, Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee set up a process to look into the matter.

"While the Parliamentary process unfolds, the department will continue to advance land reform through existing programmes of land restitution, land redistribution and land tenure reform, using the existing constitutional provisions to argue for limited compensation, including in cases such as the return of land to labour tenants and farm dwellers," said Nkoana-Mashabane.

"We will continue to use the full potential of existing laws to fast-track rural development and land reform," she said.

Opposition MPs criticised the department for the slow pace of land reform, especially with regards to the transfer of ownership.

The DA took up the cause of the people of Gwatyu in the Eastern Cape, whose Communal Property Association wasn't registered by the department. The DA wants the department to transfer the ownership 42 000ha of land across 88 farms to the people who have lived there for generations.

The DA also staged a picket outside Parliament before the debate, and leaders of Gwatyu attended the debate.

DA MP Thandeka Mbabama held a poster at the podium, which read "Justice through land ownership", during her speech.

UDM MP Mncedisi Filtane said the department's budget means nothing if people don't own the land.


Read more on:    land expropriation  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court grants Lamoer and co a weekend away from jail

2018-05-11 17:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA football freestyler tells of bruising preparation for Guinness World Record
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 9 2018-05-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 