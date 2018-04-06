 

'I'm going to faint!' – Tombstone tycoon gifts daughter with Porsche

Tombstone Tycoon Lebohang Khitsane made his daughter's dreams come true when he gifted her with a Porsche parked on her school grounds on Friday.

"I'm going to faint! Wait! Wait! Somebody hold me!" his daughter declares in a video that has gone viral on social media. In it, her father can be seen leading her to the gift.

The schoolgirl is dressed in her uniform and is carrying a huge bouquet of flowers as her father puts his hands over her eyes to ensure her surprise.

She immediately starts crying when she sees the brand-new luxury vehicle.

Khitsane, the founder and CEO of Bataung Memorial Tombstones, is often nicknamed the "Steve Jobs" of the industry.

His memorials are extravagant and include elaborate creations. He also incorporates innovations such as QR codes and Braille on his stones.

He is behind many celebrity memorials including those built for actor Joe Mafela, and performers Mduduzi "Mandoza"  Tshabalala, Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi and sports stars Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala and Gugu Zulu.

Meet the man behind Mandoza, Flabba and Mafela's extraordinary tombstones

The generous gift caused a stir on Twitter with some praising the gesture of fatherly love and others amazed at the expense.

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula came to the businessman's defence who he said did "amazing things for ordinary folks".

Twitter user Tebogo Mapheto responded to Mbalula's tweet suggesting that "in an ideal world, this is what fathers should be doing for their daughters".

"But sadly for majority of the black people we are still catching up on our past and it might take a generation or two to really catch up."

@UncleLupi declared that "I see nothing wrong with his extravagant gesture. Each to their own," while Nomusa Nonhlahla Gca commented: "Eish lo good life".

