 

'I'm here as a friend of Mama Winnie' – De Lille at EFF memorial

2018-04-11 16:59

Tammy Petersen

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille at the EFF event held in Brandfort, Free State. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Patricia de Lille attended the EFF's memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a friend of the struggle stalwart, the Cape Town mayor said on Wednesday.

"It's a multiparty event with speakers from the DA, Azapo and other organisations," she told News24. 

"I'm here as a friend of Mama Winnie."

Her spokesperson Xolani Koyana said the request had come from Madikizela-Mandela's family.

The embattled DA member took her seat among delegates on the stage at Majwemasweu Stadium in Brandfort after a welcoming hug from EFF leader Julius Malema.

De Lille was named as a "special colleague" in the EFF's event programme and is 19th on the list of speakers.

WATCH: Winnie's great-grandchildren deliver heartwarming tributes to 'Big Mommy'

She is currently involved in a disciplinary process with the DA's federal legal commission, standing accused of contravening the DA's federal constitution amid claims of misconduct.

This was postponed indefinitely last month after one of the chairpersons recused himself.

De Lille believes the party is trying to "get rid" of her.

Last week she laid flowers in the foyer of St George's Cathedral, where a collage of photos of the liberation struggle leader was displayed, and described Madikizela-Mandela as a "real symbol of resistance".

The two became friends after being sworn in as members of Parliament in 1994.

