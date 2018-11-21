I'm SA's future president - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has his eyes set on the presidency, ANA reported.

Motsoeneng, who was fired in June last year, was reportedly addressing an event organised by Incredible Happenings Ministry leader Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and civil rights group #NotInMyNameSA on Tuesday night.

Motsoeneng reportedly said there were many wrongs he would correct once he was in the hot seat at the Union Buildings.

"People are saying there is no money in South Africa, [but] there is money in South Africa. I saw that at SABC, practically. When I said local content... that the artists be given money, most of the millions were being given to outsiders [foreign artists]," Motsoeneng reportedly said.

"When it comes to our own people, South Africa, you only get cents but outsiders get the money.

"This is the time to stop that. To stop that, Hlaudi is going to be the future president of South Africa. Thank you."

On Monday, the Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal against an order finding Motsoeneng liable for the legal costs stemming from the SABC's 2016 ban on the broadcasting of protest action.

The ban led to eight journalists being fired and then reinstated after they protested against Motsoeneng's decision.



"My view is that the Constitutional Court is the highest court in the land. I respect their ruling and will abide by its ruling. As a person who has an ambition to lead in the country, I must lead by example. It is not about my feelings. It is about respecting the court," he told News24.

"Life is good. Problems makes you a better person. Whenever I am faced with problems I excel. I don't hold any grudges. Not all people are against me. If 50 people are against me, 50 others will like me.

"[The court battle] is a test of life. For me to lead, I must pass tests. I can't wait for the Labour Court to conclude before I start something new. The case can drag for over two years and I won't wait for that. I need to do so more new stuff [sic]. My future is in my hands," he said.

'SABC management don't know anything'

On Tuesday, Motsoeneng told PowerFM's Thabiso Tema that he was the only person who could turn the SABC's fortunes around.

"If I was at the SABC today, there is no way there would be retrenchments at the SABC. I know how to run a broadcaster.

"The reality is when I was at the SABC there was no financial crisis. Hlaudi is the best person at the SABC; I did what I could do to save workers. When I left the SABC there was money in the bank.

"If you don't understand the animal called the SABC, you don't know how to relate with workers. No one is against a degree or a diploma; the people there currently they don't know anything. They won't be able to save the SABC. In my time, the SABC was financially sustainable," he said on the afternoon drive show.

Almost 1 000 permanent staffers and over 1 200 freelancers stand to lose their jobs if the planned retrenchments at the SABC go ahead.

The public broadcaster has already warned that it would not be able to pay salaries by March next year if it does not retrench staff.

Unions are threatening to strike until the SABC addresses their concerns, including doing away with retrenchments.

