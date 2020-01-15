 

Immigration official accused of corruption, extortion gets R5 000 bail

2020-01-15 17:13

Azarrah Karrim

(File, Naseema Barday, News24)

(File, Naseema Barday, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An immigration official was granted R5 000 bail in the Kempton Park Regional Court in Gauteng on Wednesday when he appeared on charges of corruption, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

Sam Jan Langa, 52, who worked at the Department of Home Affairs’ national office, allegedly demanded over R100 000 from a foreign businessman to ensure he, as well as other foreign nationals, would not be deported.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Langa’s bail was granted on condition that he does not interfere with witnesses, hands over his passport to the investigating officer and reports to his nearest police station once a week.

"At approximately 17:40 on 9 January 2020, Langa was arrested during a sting operation at the OR Tambo International Airport departure terminal after allegedly excepting the 'bribe money'," Naidoo said.

The matter was handed over to the National Cold Case Investigation Team for investigation on Monday.

The case has been postponed to March 2, 2020.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC warns Mboweni about SARB Twitter spat: Toe the party line

2020-01-15 17:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'When I grow up, I want to be a grown up'- Big smiles as Grade 1 pupils start ‘big school’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Century City 16:07 PM
Road name: Century Avenue Southbound

Southbound
Milnerton 15:30 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Tuesday! 2020-01-14 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 