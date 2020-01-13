Immigration official arrested in sting over R100 000 ‘bribe’

An immigration official appeared in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Monday and remains in custody after being charged with corruption, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed Sam Jan Langa, 52, of the Department of Home Affairs' national office was arrested on Thursday.

"Langa allegedly demanded over R100 000 from a foreign businessman. In exchange, he would allegedly ensure that the businessman and other foreigners would not be deported back to their country of origin," Naidoo said in a statement.

Langa was arrested during a sting operation at OR Tambo International Airport's departure terminal on Thursday after allegedly accepting the "bribe money" after the case was referred to the police's National Cold Case Investigation Team.

The case was postponed for further investigation and Langa was remanded until his next court appearance on Wednesday.